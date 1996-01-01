For , & , test if there is evidence that for using a hypothesis test.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
When dealing with two independent means where the population variances are unknown and assumed to be unequal, which statistical test is most appropriate to compare the means?
For , & , create a confidence interval for the difference of the two means to test if there's evidence that for .
Create a confidence interval with for the difference between the 2 population means to see if there's evidence that .
When comparing two independent samples with unknown and unequal variances, which of the following statements is NOT true?
Suppose two independent random samples are taken from two normal populations with unknown and unequal variances. Which statistical test is most appropriate for testing whether the population means are equal?
Researchers are comparing the average number of hours worked per week by employees at two different companies. Below are the results from two independent random samples. Assuming population standard deviations are unknown and unequal, calculate the -score for the difference in means, but do not find a -value or state a conclusion.
Company A: ; hours; hours
Company B: hours; hours
A researcher is comparing average number of hours spelt per night by college students who work part-time versus those who don't. From survey data, they calculate hours and hours with a margin of error of 0.41. Should they reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in hours slept between the two groups?
