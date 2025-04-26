Regression and Predictions

Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.





Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.

Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.





Oscars Listed below are ages of recent Oscar winners matched by the years in which the awards were won (from Data Set 21 “Oscar Winner Age” in Appendix B). Find the best predicted age of an Oscar-winning actress given that the Oscar winner for best actor is 59 years of age. How does the result compare to the actual actress age of 60 years?





[IMAGE]