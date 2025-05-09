Table of contents
Problem 10.2.25
Textbook Question
Regression and Predictions
Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.
Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.
Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.
Cars Sales and the Super Bowl Listed below are the annual numbers of cars sold (thousands) and the numbers of points scored in the Super Bowl that same year. What is the best predicted number of Super Bowl points in a year with sales of 8423 thousand cars? How close is the predicted number to the actual result of 37 points?
[IMAGE]
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the variables. The problem specifies two variables: the annual number of cars sold (in thousands) as the predictor variable (x) and the number of points scored in the Super Bowl as the response variable (y).
Step 2: Calculate the regression equation. Use the formula for the least-squares regression line: y = b₀ + b₁x, where b₁ (the slope) is calculated as b₁ = Σ((xᵢ - x̄)(yᵢ - ȳ)) / Σ((xᵢ - x̄)²), and b₀ (the y-intercept) is calculated as b₀ = ȳ - b₁x̄. Here, x̄ and ȳ are the means of the x and y values, respectively.
Step 3: Plug in the given data to compute b₁ and b₀. Use the provided data set of car sales and Super Bowl points to calculate the necessary summations (Σ(xᵢ), Σ(yᵢ), Σ(xᵢyᵢ), Σ(xᵢ²)) and substitute them into the formulas for b₁ and b₀.
Step 4: Use the regression equation to predict the number of Super Bowl points for a year with 8423 thousand cars sold. Substitute x = 8423 into the regression equation y = b₀ + b₁x to calculate the predicted value of y.
Step 5: Compare the predicted value to the actual result of 37 points. Calculate the difference between the predicted value and the actual value to assess how close the prediction is to the observed result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Regression Analysis
Regression analysis is a statistical method used to model the relationship between a dependent variable and one or more independent variables. In this context, it helps to determine how the number of cars sold (independent variable) can predict the points scored in the Super Bowl (dependent variable). The result is a regression equation that can be used for making predictions based on new data.
Predictor and Response Variables
In regression analysis, the predictor variable (also known as the independent variable) is the one used to predict the value of another variable, called the response variable (dependent variable). In this case, car sales serve as the predictor variable, while Super Bowl points are the response variable. Understanding the roles of these variables is crucial for interpreting the regression results accurately.
Prediction Procedure
The prediction procedure involves using the regression equation to estimate the value of the response variable for a given value of the predictor variable. This typically includes substituting the predictor value into the regression equation to calculate the predicted response. In this scenario, the procedure will help determine the expected number of Super Bowl points based on car sales of 8423 thousand.
