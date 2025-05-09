Regression and Predictions

Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.





Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.

Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.

Cars Sales and the Super Bowl Listed below are the annual numbers of cars sold (thousands) and the numbers of points scored in the Super Bowl that same year. What is the best predicted number of Super Bowl points in a year with sales of 8423 thousand cars? How close is the predicted number to the actual result of 37 points?





