Regression and Predictions

Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.





Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.

Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.

Subway and the CPI Use the subway/CPI data from the preceding exercise. What is the best predicted value of the CPI when the subway fare is $3.00?