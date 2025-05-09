Table of contents
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Problem 10.2.30
Textbook Question
Large Data Sets
Exercises 29–32 use the same Appendix B data sets as Exercises 29–32 in Section 10-1. In each case, find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable. Find the indicated predicted values following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.
Taxis Repeat Exercise 16 using all of the distance/tip data from the 703 taxi rides listed in Data Set 32 “Taxis” from Appendix B.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the regression equation for the given data set, where the first variable (distance) is the predictor variable (x), and the second variable (tip) is the response variable (y). Additionally, you need to use this regression equation to predict values as per the procedure in Figure 10-5.
Step 2: Organize the data. Use the distance/tip data from the 703 taxi rides in Data Set 32 'Taxis' from Appendix B. Ensure the data is clean and free of errors or missing values before proceeding.
Step 3: Calculate the regression equation. The regression equation is of the form y = b₀ + b₁x, where b₀ is the y-intercept and b₁ is the slope. To calculate b₁ (slope), use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>b</mi><sub>1</sub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub><mo>-</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>y</mi><sub>i</sub><mo>-</mo><mi>y</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub><mo>-</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>)</mo><msup><mo>2</mo></msup></mrow></mfrac></math>. Then calculate b₀ using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>b</mi><sub>0</sub><mo>=</mo><mi>y</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>b</mi><sub>1</sub><mi>x</mi></math>, where x̄ and ȳ are the means of x and y, respectively.
Step 4: Use the regression equation to make predictions. Once the regression equation is determined, substitute the given x-values (distance) into the equation to calculate the predicted y-values (tips). Follow the prediction procedure outlined in Figure 10-5, which typically involves substituting x into the equation and interpreting the result.
Step 5: Verify the results. Check the accuracy of the regression equation by calculating the residuals (the differences between the observed and predicted y-values). Additionally, assess the goodness-of-fit of the model using the coefficient of determination (R²), which measures how well the regression equation explains the variability in the response variable.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Regression Analysis
Regression analysis is a statistical method used to examine the relationship between two or more variables. In this context, it involves identifying how a predictor variable (x) influences a response variable (y). The result is a regression equation that can be used to make predictions about the response variable based on new values of the predictor.
Predictor and Response Variables
In regression analysis, the predictor variable (independent variable) is the one used to predict the value of another variable, known as the response variable (dependent variable). Understanding the roles of these variables is crucial for setting up the regression model correctly and interpreting the results accurately.
Prediction Procedure
The prediction procedure involves using the regression equation to estimate the value of the response variable for given values of the predictor variable. This process typically includes substituting the predictor value into the regression equation to obtain the predicted response, which is essential for making informed decisions based on the data.
