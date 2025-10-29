The ACT and SAT are two college entrance exams. The composite score on the ACT is approximately normally distributed with mean 21.1 and standard deviation 5.1. The composite score on the SAT is approximately normally distributed with mean 1026 and standard deviation 210. Suppose you scored 26 on the ACT and 1240 on the SAT. Which exam did you score better on? Justify your reasoning using the normal model.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"In Problems 5–14, a discrete random variable is given. Assume the probability of the random variable will be approximated using the normal distribution. Describe the area under the normal curve that will be computed. For example, if we wish to compute the probability of finding at least five defective items in a shipment, we would approximate the probability by computing the area under the normal curve to the right of x = 4.5.
The probability that the number of people with blood type O-negative is between 18 and 24, inclusive"
Key Concepts
Discrete to Continuous Approximation
Normal Distribution and Area Under the Curve
Probability Calculation Using the Normal Approximation
Watch next
Master Finding Z-Scores for Non-Standard Normal Variables with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Suppose X is a binomial random variable. To approximate P(X < 5), compute ________.
"In Problems 5–14, a discrete random variable is given. Assume the probability of the random variable will be approximated using the normal distribution. Describe the area under the normal curve that will be computed. For example, if we wish to compute the probability of finding at least five defective items in a shipment, we would approximate the probability by computing the area under the normal curve to the right of x = 4.5.
The probability that at least 40 households have a gas stove"
"In Problems 5–14, a discrete random variable is given. Assume the probability of the random variable will be approximated using the normal distribution. Describe the area under the normal curve that will be computed. For example, if we wish to compute the probability of finding at least five defective items in a shipment, we would approximate the probability by computing the area under the normal curve to the right of x = 4.5.
The probability that exactly eight defective parts are in the shipment
"
"In Problems 5–14, a discrete random variable is given. Assume the probability of the random variable will be approximated using the normal distribution. Describe the area under the normal curve that will be computed. For example, if we wish to compute the probability of finding at least five defective items in a shipment, we would approximate the probability by computing the area under the normal curve to the right of x = 4.5.
The probability that more than 20 people want to see the marriage tax penalty abolished"
"Liars According to a USA Today “Snapshot,” 3% of Americans surveyed lie frequently. You conduct a survey of 500 college students and find that 20 of them lie frequently.
a. Compute the probability that, in a random sample of 500 college students, at least 20 lie frequently, assuming the true percentage is 3%."
The arrival times of the bus Alex takes to work follow a normal distribution, with after the scheduled arrival rime & . If the bus is scheduled to arrive at Alex's work 10 min before opening, what is the probability that Alex arrives on time (i.e. the bus is less than 10 min late)?