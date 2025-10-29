"In Problems 5–14, a discrete random variable is given. Assume the probability of the random variable will be approximated using the normal distribution. Describe the area under the normal curve that will be computed. For example, if we wish to compute the probability of finding at least five defective items in a shipment, we would approximate the probability by computing the area under the normal curve to the right of x = 4.5.

The probability that the number of people with blood type O-negative is between 18 and 24, inclusive"