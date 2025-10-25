A student wants to use the table to create a pie chart demonstrating the cake preferences of their classmates. Find the percent of students who prefer vanilla cake.
Consider the information in the chart shown below, which is in the USA Today style of graph. Could the information provided be organized into a pie chart? Why or why not?
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13–16, give three observations that can be made from the graph.
Selling Yourself This USA Today–type chart shows the top responses to the question, “Who’s the most difficult to ‘sell yourself’ to?”
Explain why this graphic cannot be displayed as a pie chart.
"Highest Elevation The following data represent the land area and highest elevation for each of the seven continents.
b. Would it make sense to draw a pie chart for the highest elevation? Why? If so, draw a pie chart."
"Putting It Together: Online Homework Keeping students engaged in the learning process greatly increases their chance of success in a course. Traditional lecture-based math instruction has given way to a more student-engaged approach where students interact with the teacher in class and receive immediate feedback to their responses. The teacher presence allows students, when incorrect in a response, to be guided through a solution and then immediately be given a similar problem to attempt. A researcher conducted a study to investigate whether an online homework system using an attempt—feedback— reattempt approach improved student learning over traditional pencil-and-paper homework. The online homework system was designed to increase student engagement outside class, something commonly missing in traditional pencil-and-paper assignments, ultimately leading to increased learning.The study was conducted using two first-semester calculus classes taught by the researcher in a single semester. One class was assigned traditional homework and the other was assigned online homework that used the attempt—feedback—reattempt approach. The summaries are based on data from the study.
h. Could the data in the graph be presented in a pie chart? If so, what is the ""whole""? If not, why not?"
Which type of graph uses to show how each category relates to the whole data set?