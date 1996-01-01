Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pie Chart Requirements
A pie chart represents parts of a whole, so the data categories must sum to 100%. If the total percentage is less than or more than 100%, a pie chart would misrepresent the data by implying completeness or exclusivity that doesn't exist.
Data Completeness and Representation
The given data does not cover all possible categories, as the percentages add up to less than 100%. This means the responses shown are only a subset, making a pie chart inappropriate because it would suggest these categories are exhaustive.
Introduction to Collecting Data
Bar Chart Advantages
Bar charts effectively display individual category values without implying they sum to a whole. They allow comparison of different categories independently, making them suitable when data is partial or categories are not mutually exclusive.
Creating Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts