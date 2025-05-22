Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Pie Charts
7:37 minutes
Problem 2.2.15
Textbook Question
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13–16, give three observations that can be made from the graph.
1
Observe the pie chart and note the percentages associated with each category of least popular American drivers. This will help identify which categories are most and least significant.
Identify the category with the highest percentage, which is 'The Texter' at 22%. This indicates that texting while driving is considered the least popular behavior among American drivers.
Identify the category with the second highest percentage, which is 'The Tailgater' at 14%. This suggests that tailgating is another major concern for drivers.
Compare the smaller percentages, such as 'The Speeder' and 'The Drifter,' both at 5%. These behaviors are less significant compared to others in terms of unpopularity.
Note that the 'Other' category accounts for 6%, which implies there are additional behaviors not specifically listed that contribute to the overall unpopularity of certain driving habits.
