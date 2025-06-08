Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:47 minutes
Problem 7.1.46b
Textbook Question
Interpreting a Decision In Exercises 43–48, determine whether the claim represents the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is performed, how should you interpret a decision that
b. fails to reject the null hypothesis?
Gas Mileage An automotive manufacturer claims that the standard deviation for the gas mileage of one of the vehicles it manufactures is 3.9 miles per gallon.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). The null hypothesis (H₀) is a statement of no change, no effect, or a status quo. In this case, the null hypothesis would be that the standard deviation of the gas mileage is equal to 3.9 miles per gallon (σ = 3.9). The alternative hypothesis (Hₐ) would be that the standard deviation is not equal to 3.9 miles per gallon (σ ≠ 3.9).
Step 2: Recall the meaning of 'failing to reject the null hypothesis.' When a hypothesis test is performed, failing to reject the null hypothesis means that there is not enough statistical evidence to support the alternative hypothesis. This does not prove that the null hypothesis is true; it simply means that the data does not provide strong enough evidence to conclude otherwise.
Step 3: Interpret the decision in the context of the problem. If the null hypothesis is not rejected, it means that the claim made by the automotive manufacturer (that the standard deviation of the gas mileage is 3.9 miles per gallon) is consistent with the data. However, this does not confirm the claim; it only indicates that the data does not contradict it.
Step 4: Consider the implications of the test result. Failing to reject the null hypothesis suggests that the variability in gas mileage (as measured by the standard deviation) is not significantly different from the claimed value of 3.9 miles per gallon. This could mean that the manufacturer's claim is reasonable based on the available data.
Step 5: Emphasize the importance of sample size and significance level. The decision to fail to reject the null hypothesis could be influenced by factors such as the sample size and the chosen significance level (α). A small sample size or a high significance level might make it harder to detect a difference, even if one exists.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. In this context, it would assert that the standard deviation of gas mileage is equal to 3.9 miles per gallon. Researchers aim to gather evidence against the null hypothesis to support an alternative hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Alternative Hypothesis
The alternative hypothesis (H1) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. In this scenario, it would propose that the standard deviation of gas mileage is not equal to 3.9 miles per gallon. This hypothesis is what researchers hope to support through statistical testing.
Recommended video:
Failing to Reject the Null Hypothesis
Failing to reject the null hypothesis means that the evidence collected from the data is not strong enough to support the alternative hypothesis. This does not prove that the null hypothesis is true; rather, it indicates that there is insufficient evidence to conclude a significant difference or effect, such as the standard deviation of gas mileage being different from 3.9 miles per gallon.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
0