Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. In this context, it would assert that the competitor's home gym does indeed have a customer satisfaction rate of 99%. The null hypothesis is tested against the alternative hypothesis to determine if there is enough evidence to reject it.

Alternative Hypothesis The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. In this case, the alternative hypothesis would claim that the competitor's home gym does not have a customer satisfaction rate of 99%. This hypothesis is what the fitness equipment company is trying to support through their claim.