Coffee Sales The following data represent the number of cases of coffee or filters sold by four sales reps in a recent sales competition.
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen case was Gourmet?
a. Patti and John each played 100 games of Solitaire on their smartphones. Patti won 7 games and estimated her probability of winning Solitaire as 0.07. John won 6 games and estimated his probability as 0.06. Why do their estimates differ?
The following represent the results of a survey in which individuals were asked to disclose what they perceive to be the ideal number of children.
b. What is the probability an individual is female and believes the ideal number of children is 2?
"Putting It Together: Red-Light Cameras
In a study of the feasibility of a red-light camera program in the city of Milwaukee, the data below summarize the projected number of crashes at 13 selected intersections over a five-year period.
(g) Based on the data shown, does it appear that the red-light camera program will be beneficial in reducing crashes at the intersections? Explain.
In the context of probability experiments, which of the following best describes an variable?
Which of the following is a qualitative measurement in the context of probability?