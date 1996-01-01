The following represent the results of a survey in which individuals were asked to disclose what they perceive to be the ideal number of children.
b. What is the probability an individual is female and believes the ideal number of children is 2?
"Putting It Together: Red-Light Cameras
In a study of the feasibility of a red-light camera program in the city of Milwaukee, the data below summarize the projected number of crashes at 13 selected intersections over a five-year period.
(g) Based on the data shown, does it appear that the red-light camera program will be beneficial in reducing crashes at the intersections? Explain.
In the context of probability experiments, which of the following best describes an variable?
If you toss a fair coin times, what is the probability that it lands on tails in a single toss?
If a single letter is chosen at random from the word 'probability', what is the probability that the letter selected is ?