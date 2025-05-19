Finding a Percentile In Exercises 33–36, use the data set, which represents the ages of 30 executives.

43 57 65 47 57 41 56 53 61 54

56 50 66 56 50 61 47 40 50 43

54 41 48 45 28 35 38 43 42 44





Which ages are above the 75th percentile?