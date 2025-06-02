Extending Concepts





Midquartile Another measure of position is called the midquartile. You can find the midquartile of a data set by using the formula below.

Midquartile = (Q₁ + Q₃) / 2

In Exercises 55 and 56, find the midquartile of the data set.





5 7 1 2 3 10 8 7 5 3