Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Problem 2.5.38
Textbook Question
Finding and Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents wait times (in minutes) for various services at a state’s Department of Motor Vehicles locations.
6 10 1 22 23 10 6 7 2 1 6 6 2 4 14 15 16 4
19 3 19 26 5 3 4 7 6 10 9 10 20 18 3 20 10 13
14 11 14 17 4 27 4 8 4 3 26 18 21 1 3 3 5 5
Which wait time represents the 50th percentile? How would you interpret this?
