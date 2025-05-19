Finding and Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents wait times (in minutes) for various services at a state’s Department of Motor Vehicles locations.

6 10 1 22 23 10 6 7 2 1 6 6 2 4 14 15 16 4

19 3 19 26 5 3 4 7 6 10 9 10 20 18 3 20 10 13

14 11 14 17 4 27 4 8 4 3 26 18 21 1 3 3 5 5

Which wait time represents the 50th percentile? How would you interpret this?