Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
2:03 minutes
Problem 2.5.29
Textbook Question
Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 29–32, use the ogive, which represents the cumulative frequency distribution for quantitative reasoning scores on the Graduate Record Examination in a recent range of years. (Adapted from Educational Testing Service)
What score represents the 65th percentile? How should you interpret this?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of percentiles. The 65th percentile means that 65% of the scores are below this value, and 35% are above it.
Step 2: Locate the 65th percentile on the vertical axis (y-axis) of the ogive graph. This corresponds to the cumulative percentage of 65%.
Step 3: Draw a horizontal line from the 65th percentile on the y-axis until it intersects the curve of the ogive.
Step 4: From the point of intersection, draw a vertical line down to the horizontal axis (x-axis) to determine the corresponding score.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The score at the 65th percentile represents the value below which 65% of the test takers scored. This score can be used to understand relative performance in the quantitative reasoning section.
