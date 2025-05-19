Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
2:44 minutes
Problem 2.5.11a
Textbook Question
Using and Interpreting Concepts
Using and Interpreting Concepts Finding Quartiles, Interquartile Range, and Outliers In Exercises 11 and 12,
(a) find the quartiles
56 63 51 60 57 60 60 54 63 59 80 63 60 62 65
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice