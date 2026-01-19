"Take this test as you would take a test in class.For each exercise, perform the steps below.

f. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

A real estate agency says that the mean home sales price in Olathe, Kansas, is greater than in Rolla, Missouri. The mean home sales price for 39 homes in Olathe is \$392,453. Assume the population standard deviation is \$224,902. The mean home sales price for 38 homes in Rolla is \$285,787. Assume the population standard deviation is \$330,578. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to support the agency’s claim? (Adapted from Realtor.com) "