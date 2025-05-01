"In Exercises 9 and 10, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.





A career counselor claims that the mean annual salaries of entry level paralegals in Dayton, Ohio, and Coventry, Rhode Island, are the same. The mean annual salary of 40 randomly selected entry level paralegals in Dayton is \$58,180. Assume the population standard deviation is \$10,990. The mean annual salary of 35 randomly selected entry level paralegals in Coventry is \$61,120. Assume the population standard deviation is \$11,850. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to reject the counselor’s claim? (Adapted from Salary.com)"