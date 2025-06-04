Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:21 minutes
Problem 5.Q.4c
Textbook Question
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
c. μ = 5.5, σ ≈ 0.08, P(5.36 < x < 5.64)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves a normal distribution with mean (μ) = 5.5 and standard deviation (σ) ≈ 0.08. The goal is to find the probability that the random variable x lies between 5.36 and 5.64, i.e., P(5.36 < x < 5.64).
Step 2: Standardize the values 5.36 and 5.64 using the z-score formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. For x = 5.36, calculate z₁ = (5.36 - 5.5) / 0.08. For x = 5.64, calculate z₂ = (5.64 - 5.5) / 0.08.
Step 3: Use a standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the cumulative probabilities corresponding to z₁ and z₂. Let Φ(z₁) represent the cumulative probability for z₁ and Φ(z₂) represent the cumulative probability for z₂.
Step 4: Compute the probability P(5.36 < x < 5.64) by subtracting the cumulative probability for z₁ from the cumulative probability for z₂: P(5.36 < x < 5.64) = Φ(z₂) - Φ(z₁).
Step 5: Interpret the result as the probability that the random variable x falls within the specified range, based on the standard normal distribution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. To find probabilities for any normal distribution, we can convert the values to z-scores using the formula z = (x - μ) / σ. This transformation allows us to use standard normal distribution tables or software to find probabilities associated with any normal distribution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Probability Calculation
To calculate the probability of a random variable falling within a specific range in a normal distribution, we find the z-scores for the endpoints of the range and then use the standard normal distribution to determine the area under the curve between these z-scores. This area represents the probability that the random variable falls within the specified range, which can be found using cumulative distribution functions or z-tables.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning