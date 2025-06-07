Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Z-scores A Z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated using the formula Z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the value of interest, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for standardizing different normal distributions, allowing for the comparison of probabilities across different datasets. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator