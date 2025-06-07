Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
3:54 minutes
Problem 5.Q.4d
Textbook Question
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
d. μ = 18.5, σ ≈ 4.25, P(19.6 < x < 26.1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The random variable x is normally distributed with a mean (μ) of 18.5 and a standard deviation (σ) of approximately 4.25. We are tasked with finding the probability that x lies between 19.6 and 26.1, i.e., P(19.6 < x < 26.1).
Step 2: Standardize the values of x to convert them into z-scores using the formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. For the lower bound (x = 19.6), calculate z₁ = (19.6 - 18.5) / 4.25. For the upper bound (x = 26.1), calculate z₂ = (26.1 - 18.5) / 4.25.
Step 3: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a calculator) to find the cumulative probabilities corresponding to z₁ and z₂. Let Φ(z₁) represent the cumulative probability for z₁ and Φ(z₂) represent the cumulative probability for z₂.
Step 4: To find the probability that x lies between 19.6 and 26.1, subtract the cumulative probability for z₁ from the cumulative probability for z₂. This can be expressed as P(19.6 < x < 26.1) = Φ(z₂) - Φ(z₁).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The value obtained represents the probability that the random variable x falls within the specified range under the given normal distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern.
Z-scores
A Z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated using the formula Z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the value of interest, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for standardizing different normal distributions, allowing for the comparison of probabilities across different datasets.
Probability Calculation
Calculating probabilities for a normal distribution involves finding the area under the curve between two points, which can be done using Z-scores and standard normal distribution tables or software. For the given range P(19.6 < x < 26.1), one would first convert the values to Z-scores, then use the cumulative distribution function (CDF) to find the probabilities associated with these Z-scores and subtract them to find the desired probability.
