In Exercises 17–19, use the data set, which represents the points recorded by each player on the Winnipeg Jets in the 2019–2020 NHL season. (Source: National Hockey League)

8 8 8 6 0 73 26 1

0 5 58 1 7 5 10 63

0 5 10 0 31 5 15 45

16 29 10 73 5 3 0 65





Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using eight classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.