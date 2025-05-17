The data set represents the number of minutes a sample of 27 people exercise each week.

108 139 120 123 120 132 123 131 131

157 150 124 111 101 135 119 116 117

127 128 139 119 118 114 127 142 130





a. Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using five classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.