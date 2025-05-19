Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
6:14 minutes
Problem 2.1.30
Textbook Question
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using the indicated number of classes. In the table, include the midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies. Which class has the greatest class frequency and which has the least class frequency.
Textbook Spending
Number of classes: 6
Data set: Amounts (in dollars) spent on textbooks for a semester 91 472 279 249 530 376 188 341 266 199 142 273 189 130 489 266 248 101 375 486 190 398 188 269 43 30 127 354 84 319
