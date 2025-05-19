Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using the indicated number of classes. In the table, include the midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies. Which class has the greatest class frequency and which has the least class frequency.

Textbook Spending

Number of classes: 6

Data set: Amounts (in dollars) spent on textbooks for a semester 91 472 279 249 530 376 188 341 266 199 142 273 189 130 489 266 248 101 375 486 190 398 188 269 43 30 127 354 84 319