Construct a frequency distribution and a frequency histogram for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe any patterns.

Reaction Times

Number of classes: 8

Data set: Reaction times (in milliseconds) of 30 adult females to an auditory stimulus 507 389 305 291 336 310 514 442 373 428 387 454 323 441 388 426 411 382 320 450 309 416 359 388 307 337 469 351 422 413