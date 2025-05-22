Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: n (the number of trials) and p (the probability of success on each trial). The value of x in this context represents the number of successes observed in those trials.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is used to model the number of events occurring within a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is characterized by a single parameter, λ (lambda), which represents the average number of events in the interval. The value of x in a Poisson distribution indicates the actual number of events that occur.