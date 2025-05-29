Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Distribution The geometric distribution models the number of trials needed to achieve the first success in a series of independent Bernoulli trials. It is characterized by a constant probability of success, denoted as 'p'. The probability mass function is given by P(X = k) = (1 - p)^(k-1) * p, where k is the trial number on which the first success occurs.

Probability Mass Function (PMF) The probability mass function (PMF) provides the probabilities of discrete random variables. For the geometric distribution, the PMF calculates the likelihood of achieving the first success on the k-th trial. Understanding the PMF is essential for determining specific probabilities, such as P(5) in this case, which represents the probability that the first success occurs on the fifth trial.