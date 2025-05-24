Using a Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 11–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.





Immigration The mean number of people who immigrated to the United States per hour was about 5.5 in April 2021. Find the probability that the number of people who immigrate to the U.S. in a given hour in April 2021 was (a) zero, (b) exactly five, and (c) exactly eight. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)