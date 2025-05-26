Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given that these events occur with a known constant mean rate and independently of the time since the last event. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events.

Parameter (μ) In the context of the Poisson distribution, the parameter μ (mu) represents the average number of events in the specified interval. It is a crucial component for calculating probabilities, as it defines the shape and scale of the distribution. For example, if μ = 6, it indicates that, on average, 6 events are expected to occur.