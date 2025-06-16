a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population standard deviation with 18 degrees of freedom at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
A test is conducted at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance. What is the probability of a Type I error?
Key Concepts
Level of Significance (Alpha)
Type I Error
Hypothesis Testing Framework
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
b. Determine the critical value for a left-tailed test of a population standard deviation for a sample of size n = 23 at the α = 0.1 level of significance.
c. Determine the critical values for a two-tailed test of a population standard deviation for a sample of size n = 30 at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Waiting in LineOne aspect of queuing theory is to consider waiting time in lines. A fast-food chain is trying to determine whether it should switch from having four cash registers with four separate lines to four cash registers with a single line. It has been determined that the mean wait-time in both lines is equal. However, the chain is uncertain about which line has less variability in wait time. From experience, the chain knows that the wait times in the four separate lines are normally distributed with σ = 1.2 minutes. In a study, the chain reconfigured five restaurants to have a single line and measured the wait times for 50 randomly selected customers. The sample standard deviation was determined to be s = 0.84 minute. Is the variability in wait time less for a single line than for multiple lines at the α = 0.05 level of significance?
Explain the procedure for testing a hypothesis using the P-value Approach. What is the criterion for judging whether to reject the null hypothesis?
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A survey claimed that of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than . To test this, they survey a random sample of adults and find that say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.