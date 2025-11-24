Drive-thru Time (See Problem 21 in Section 10.3.) The mean waiting time at the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant from the time an order is placed to the time the order is received is 84.3 seconds. A manager devises a new drive-thru system that he believes will decrease wait time. He initiates the new system at his restaurant and measures the wait time for 10 randomly selected orders. The wait times are provided below.

a. The goal of the research is to determine if wait times have decreased as a result of the new system. Based on this research objective, state the null and alternative hypotheses.