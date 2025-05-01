Sum of Squares Criterion In addition to the value of another measurement used to assess the quality of a model is the sum of squares of the residuals. Recall from Section 10-2 that a residual is (the difference between an observed y value and the value predicted from the model). Better models have smaller sums of squares. Refer to the U.S. population data in Table 10-7.

c. Verify that according to the sum of squares criterion, the quadratic model is better than the linear model.