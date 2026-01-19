Moore’s Law In 1965, Intel cofounder Gordon Moore initiated what has since become known as Moore’s law: The number of transistors per square inch on integrated circuits will double approximately every 18 months. In the table below, the first row lists different years and the second row lists the number of transistors (in thousands) for different years.

Ignoring the listed data and assuming that Moore’s law is correct and transistors per square inch double every 18 months, which mathematical model best describes this law: linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, power? What specific function describes Moore’s law?

Which mathematical model best fits the listed sample data?

Compare the results from parts (a) and (b). Does Moore’s law appear to be working reasonably well?