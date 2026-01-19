Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Global Warming Listed below are mean annual temperatures (°C) of the earth for each decade, beginning with the decade of the 1880s. Find the best model and then predict the value for 2090–2099. Comment on the result.