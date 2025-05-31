Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, symmetric about the mean. It is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). In a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations.

Mean and Standard Deviation The mean is the average value of a dataset, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of observations. The standard deviation measures the dispersion of data points around the mean, indicating how spread out the values are. In a normal distribution, the mean, median, and mode are all equal, and the standard deviation helps determine the width of the bell curve.