Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). This distribution is fundamental in statistics as it describes how values are distributed in many natural phenomena.

Mean The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of those values by the number of values. In the context of normal distributions, the mean indicates the center of the distribution, where the highest point of the curve occurs. When comparing two normal curves, having the same mean means they are centered at the same point on the horizontal axis.