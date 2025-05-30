Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the variable 'z', which indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. This distribution is symmetric and bell-shaped, making it essential for calculating probabilities related to normally distributed data. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Z-scores A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different normal distributions and are crucial for finding probabilities in the standard normal distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator