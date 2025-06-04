Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distribution Shape The shape of a distribution refers to the visual representation of data points in a histogram. Common shapes include symmetric, where both sides mirror each other; uniform, where all values have similar frequencies; and skewed, where one tail is longer than the other. Understanding these shapes helps in interpreting the underlying data characteristics.

Skewness Skewness measures the asymmetry of a distribution. A distribution is skewed left (negatively skewed) if it has a longer left tail, indicating that most data points are concentrated on the right. Conversely, a right skew (positively skewed) has a longer right tail, suggesting that most data points are on the left. Recognizing skewness is crucial for understanding data behavior.