Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, symmetric about the mean. It is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). In a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two, and 99.7% within three, making it a key concept in statistics for understanding data behavior. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Mean and Standard Deviation The mean is the average value of a dataset, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of observations. The standard deviation measures the dispersion of data points around the mean, indicating how spread out the values are. In the context of a normal distribution, these two parameters help define the shape and position of the curve, allowing for predictions about the likelihood of various outcomes. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation