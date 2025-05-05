Texting and Driving. In Exercises 21–26, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for groups of five drivers. The random variable x is the number of drivers in a group who say that they text while driving (based on data from an Arity survey of drivers).

Range Rule of Thumb for Significant Events Use the range rule of thumb to determine whether 4 is a significantly high number of drivers who say that they text while driving.