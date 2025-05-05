Table of contents
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:17 minutes
Problem 5.1.22
Textbook Question
Texting and Driving. In Exercises 21–26, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for groups of five drivers. The random variable x is the number of drivers in a group who say that they text while driving (based on data from an Arity survey of drivers).
Range Rule of Thumb for Significant Events Use the range rule of thumb to determine whether 4 is a significantly high number of drivers who say that they text while driving.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Range Rule of Thumb. This rule states that values are considered significantly high if they are greater than or equal to the mean plus two standard deviations, and significantly low if they are less than or equal to the mean minus two standard deviations.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) of the random variable x. Use the formula μ = Σ[x * P(x)], where x represents the number of drivers and P(x) represents the probability associated with each x value.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation (σ) using the formula σ = √Σ[(x - μ)^2 * P(x)]. This measures the spread of the data around the mean.
Step 4: Determine the threshold for significantly high values using the formula μ + 2σ. Compare the value of 4 (the number of drivers who say they text while driving) to this threshold.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If 4 is greater than or equal to μ + 2σ, it is considered significantly high. Otherwise, it is not considered significantly high.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Random Variable
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this context, the random variable x represents the number of drivers in a group of five who report texting while driving. Understanding random variables is crucial for analyzing probabilities and making inferences about populations based on sample data.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how probabilities are assigned to each possible value of a random variable. The table provided shows the probability distribution for the random variable x, indicating the likelihood of 0 to 5 drivers texting while driving. This distribution is essential for calculating expected values and assessing the significance of observed outcomes.
Range Rule of Thumb
The range rule of thumb is a guideline used to determine whether a value is significantly high or low in a given context. It suggests that values beyond two standard deviations from the mean can be considered significant. In this case, applying the range rule helps assess whether having 4 drivers texting while driving is an unusual occurrence based on the provided probabilities.
