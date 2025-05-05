Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:42 minutes
Problem 5.1.24
Textbook Question
Texting and Driving. In Exercises 21–26, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for groups of five drivers. The random variable x is the number of drivers in a group who say that they text while driving (based on data from an Arity survey of drivers).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
a. Find the probability of getting exactly 3 drivers who say that they text while driving.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The random variable x represents the number of drivers in a group of five who say they text while driving. The table provides the probabilities P(x) for each possible value of x (from 0 to 5). We are tasked with finding the probability of exactly 3 drivers who say they text while driving.
Step 2: Locate the relevant probability in the table. To find the probability of exactly 3 drivers, look for the row where the number of drivers is 3. The corresponding probability P(3) is provided in the table.
Step 3: Interpret the table. From the table, the probability P(3) is listed as 0.249. This value represents the likelihood of having exactly 3 drivers in the group who text while driving.
Step 4: Verify the context. Ensure that the table is based on valid data and that the probabilities sum to 1, as this confirms the table represents a valid probability distribution.
Step 5: Conclude the process. The probability of getting exactly 3 drivers who say they text while driving is directly obtained from the table as P(3). No further calculations are needed since the value is explicitly provided.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Random Variable
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this context, the random variable x represents the number of drivers in a group of five who report texting while driving. Understanding random variables is crucial for analyzing probabilities and making inferences about the data collected.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how probabilities are assigned to each possible value of a random variable. The table provided shows the probability distribution for the random variable x, indicating the likelihood of 0 to 5 drivers texting while driving. This distribution is essential for calculating specific probabilities, such as the probability of exactly 3 drivers texting.
Calculating Probabilities
Calculating probabilities involves determining the likelihood of a specific event occurring based on the probability distribution. For this question, to find the probability of exactly 3 drivers texting while driving, one would refer to the table and identify the corresponding P(x) value, which is 0.249. This process is fundamental in statistics for making predictions and decisions based on data.
