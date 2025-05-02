Binomial Probability Formula. In Exercises 13 and 14, answer the questions designed to help understand the rationale for the binomial probability formula.





Guessing Answers Standard tests, such as the SAT, ACT, or Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), typically use multiple choice questions, each with five possible answers (a, b, c, d, e), one of which is correct. Assume that you guess the answers to the first three questions.





b. Beginning with WWC, make a complete list of the different possible arrangements of two wrong answers and one correct answer, and then find the probability for each entry in the list.