Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:05 minutes
Problem 5.2.15
Textbook Question
40% of consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years (based on a survey by J.P. Morgan Chase). In each of Exercises 15–20, assume that 8 consumers are randomly selected. Find the indicated probability.
Find the probability that exactly 6 of the selected consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem. The binomial distribution is used when there are a fixed number of trials (n), each trial has two possible outcomes (success or failure), the probability of success (p) is constant, and the trials are independent.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. Here, the number of trials (n) is 8, the probability of success (p) is 0.40 (40%), and the number of successes (x) we are interested in is 6.
Step 3: Write the formula for the binomial probability: P(X = x) = (n choose x) * p^x * (1-p)^(n-x). The term (n choose x) is the binomial coefficient, calculated as n! / [x! * (n-x)!].
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Replace n with 8, x with 6, and p with 0.40. The formula becomes: P(X = 6) = (8 choose 6) * (0.40)^6 * (0.60)^2.
Step 5: Calculate the binomial coefficient (8 choose 6) and simplify the powers of 0.40 and 0.60. Multiply these values together to find the probability. Note that you should stop here without calculating the final numerical result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, where each trial has two possible outcomes. In this context, the 'success' is a consumer believing that cash will be obsolete, and the trials are the selections of consumers. The distribution is defined by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p).
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function gives the probability of obtaining exactly k successes in n trials for a binomial distribution. It is calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where 'n choose k' represents the binomial coefficient. This function is essential for determining the likelihood of specific outcomes, such as exactly 6 consumers believing in the obsolescence of cash.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Binomial Coefficient
The binomial coefficient, denoted as 'n choose k' or C(n, k), represents the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials. It is calculated using the formula C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where '!' denotes factorial. This concept is crucial for calculating probabilities in binomial distributions, as it quantifies the different combinations of successes and failures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
Correlation Coefficient
