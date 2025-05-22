Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Counting Principle
The counting principle states that if there are multiple independent choices to be made, the total number of outcomes is the product of the number of options for each choice. In this problem, the total number of license plates is found by multiplying the number of choices for letters and digits.
Fundamental Counting Principle
Permutations with Repetition
Permutations with repetition allow elements to be repeated in each position. Since letters and digits can be used more than once, each position can be chosen independently from the full set of possible characters, increasing the total number of combinations.
Introduction to Permutations
Character Sets for License Plates
The license plate format specifies two letters followed by four digits. Letters come from the 26-letter English alphabet, and digits range from 0 to 9, giving 10 possible digits. Understanding these sets is essential to calculate the total number of possible plates.
