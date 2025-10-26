A Flush

A flush in the card game of poker occurs if a player gets five cards that are all the same suit (clubs, diamonds, hearts, or spades). Answer the following questions to obtain the probability of being dealt a flush in five cards.





b. A flush can occur if we get five clubs or five diamonds or five hearts or five spades. Compute P(five clubs or five diamonds or five hearts or five spades). Note that the events are mutually exclusive.