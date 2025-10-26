Garage Door Code
Outside a home there is a keypad that will open the garage if the correct four-digit code is entered.
a. How many codes are possible?
User Names How many user names are possible in Problem 41 if the last character must be a digit?
Forming License Plate Numbers How many different license plate numbers can be made by using one letter followed by five digits selected from the digits 0 through 9?
Forming License Plates A license plate is designed so that the first two characters are letters and the last four characters are digits (0 through 9). How many different license plates can be formed assuming that letters and numbers can be used more than once?
ID Numbering
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) maintains a records system that stores civil background checks and criminal histories in a database. Each file has its own identification number (ID). With the initial system for generating IDs, the system would generate only 400 million unique IDs. Because this was not sufficient for the number of individuals in the database, more numbers were needed. The new algorithm uses eight characters, where each character can be a digit from 0 to 9 or one of 17 letters of the alphabet (letters that can be confused with numbers, like the number 1 and letter I, are excluded).
b. The FBI does not allow the first character to be 0. To the nearest billion, how many identification numbers are possible?
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?