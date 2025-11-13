"The Birthday Problem

Determine the probability that at least 2 people in a room of 10 people share the same birthday, ignoring leap years and assuming each birthday is equally likely, by answering the following questions:





a. Compute the probability that 10 people have 10 different birthdays. Hint: The first person's birthday can occur 365 ways, the second person's birthday can occur 364 ways, because he or she cannot have the same birthday as the first person, the third person's birthday can occur 363 ways, because he or she cannot have the same birthday as the first or second person, and so on.

