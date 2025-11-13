User Names How many user names are possible in Problem 41 if the last character must be a digit?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"The Birthday Problem
Determine the probability that at least 2 people in a room of 10 people share the same birthday, ignoring leap years and assuming each birthday is equally likely, by answering the following questions:
a. Compute the probability that 10 people have 10 different birthdays. Hint: The first person's birthday can occur 365 ways, the second person's birthday can occur 364 ways, because he or she cannot have the same birthday as the first person, the third person's birthday can occur 363 ways, because he or she cannot have the same birthday as the first or second person, and so on.
"
Key Concepts
Complement Rule in Probability
Counting Principles and Permutations
Uniform Probability Distribution
Forming License Plate Numbers How many different license plate numbers can be made by using one letter followed by five digits selected from the digits 0 through 9?
Forming License Plates A license plate is designed so that the first two characters are letters and the last four characters are digits (0 through 9). How many different license plates can be formed assuming that letters and numbers can be used more than once?
A Flush
A flush in the card game of poker occurs if a player gets five cards that are all the same suit (clubs, diamonds, hearts, or spades). Answer the following questions to obtain the probability of being dealt a flush in five cards.
b. A flush can occur if we get five clubs or five diamonds or five hearts or five spades. Compute P(five clubs or five diamonds or five hearts or five spades). Note that the events are mutually exclusive.
ID Numbering
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) maintains a records system that stores civil background checks and criminal histories in a database. Each file has its own identification number (ID). With the initial system for generating IDs, the system would generate only 400 million unique IDs. Because this was not sufficient for the number of individuals in the database, more numbers were needed. The new algorithm uses eight characters, where each character can be a digit from 0 to 9 or one of 17 letters of the alphabet (letters that can be confused with numbers, like the number 1 and letter I, are excluded).
b. The FBI does not allow the first character to be 0. To the nearest billion, how many identification numbers are possible?
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?