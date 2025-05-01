Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The test statistic & the critical value are the same thing.
Test is LEFT-tailed, Critical value(s): −1.28, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is LEFT-tailed, Critical value(s): , Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is TWO-tailed, Critical value(s): Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): , Test stat IN rejection region.
Master Critical Values and Rejection Regions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The test statistic & the critical value are the same thing.
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The critical value is the boundary of the rejection region.
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
You should always reject if the test statistic is greater than the critical value.
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
A soup company claims that the average sodium content of their most popular soup is 500 mg per can. A nutritionist collects a sample of 36 cans with mean sodium content 507 mg. Assume a known pop. standard deviation of 15 mg & test the nutritionist’s suspicion that the mean sodium content is more than 500 mg using the critical value method with
____ ______
______ ______ ______
Critical Value(s):
Because test stat. is [ INSIDE | OUTSIDE ] rejection region, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] . There is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to conclude that…