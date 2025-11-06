Buying a Car The following data represent the asking price, in dollars, for a random sample of 2014 coupes (a two-door car) and a random sample of 2014 Chevy Camaros.
a. Find the mean and standard deviation price for each sample.
Explain how the standard deviation measures dispersion. In your explanation, include a discussion of deviation about the mean.
b. Explain why the mean is higher for Camaros yet the standard deviation is less.
Sullivan Survey Choose any quantitative variable from the SullivanStatsSurveyI at www.pearsonhighered.com/sollivanstats. Now choose a qualitative variable, such as gender or political philosophy. Determine the range and standard deviation by the qualitative variable chosen. For example, if you chose gender as the qualitative variable, determine the range and standard deviation by gender. Does there appear to be any difference in the measure of dispersion for each level of the qualitative variable?
What makes the range less desirable than the standard deviation as a measure of dispersion?
In one of Sollivan’s statistics sections, the standard deviation of the heights of all students was 3.9 inches. The standard deviation of the heights of males was 3.4 inches and the standard deviation of females was 3.3 inches. Why is the standard deviation of the entire class more than the standard deviation of the males and females considered separately?
The ________ represents the number of standard deviations an observation is from the mean.