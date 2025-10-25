Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of how spread out the values in a data set are around the mean. It quantifies the average distance of each data point from the mean, providing insight into the variability or dispersion within the data. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Deviation About the Mean Deviation about the mean refers to the difference between each data point and the mean of the data set. These deviations indicate how far individual values are from the average, and their squared values are used to calculate variance and standard deviation. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation